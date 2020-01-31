The sky’s the limit for wind energy

BY DAN LUTAT

Ensuring Iowans are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow is paramount in my work as the director of Sustainable Energy Resources & Technologies at Iowa Lakes Community College. Every day, I work with bright, talented, hardworking students who meet rigorous standards our industry demands.

Wind energy currently serves as the state’s number one source of renewable energy, and as second in the nation for installed wind energy capacity, Iowa students are poised to lead the way in this growing field. And thanks to our leading roles, becoming educated in the industry has never been more accessible.

According to the Des Moines Register, a two year degree in the field is estimated to cost less than $12,000, and all graduates in the past two years have found full time work within three months of interviewing. In fact, many of our students come in with no experience at all and are climbing turbines only a few months later. Wind energy also brings with it great job security due to the continuous room for growth, and is a great way to enter a high-skill, high-paying career. Additionally, the wind energy sector plays an important role for Iowa’s veterans — the wind industry employs veterans at a higher rate than any other industry in the country.

Wind energy is an incredibly important industry in Iowa. Students and teachers alike can rest assured that they will be a part in shaping Iowa’s future as continued and proven energy leader. Nearly 10,000 Iowans have wind-related careers, and it is my hope as an educator that more people enter in this very important and impactful career. With Iowa estimated to see up to 17,000 wind jobs by next year, when it comes to wind energy, it looks like the sky’s the limit.

And with solar and wind technicians as the first and second fastest growing jobs in the United States, there’s no doubt that renewable energy will continue to power successful careers in the years to come.

Dan Lutat is Director of Sustainable Energy Resources & Technology and Director of Government Affairs at Iowa Lakes Community College.