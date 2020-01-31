SC uses big second quarter to beat SE Valley

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
Sioux Central used an 18-8 spurt in the second quarter to take control as the Rebels went on to beat Southeast Valley 55-47 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Gowrie.
The Rebels jumped out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter before extending their lead to 36-19 by halftime. It was 39-32 entering the fourth quarter.
