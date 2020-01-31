Ray of hope
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Here are three quotes that may pertain to the current (?) situation in our nation’s capital.
“There is nothing new under the sun” Ecclesiastes 1: 9
“All the people did what was right in their own eyes” Judges 21:25
“I always voted at my party’s call and I never thought of thinking for myself at all” HMS Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan, 1878.
To offer a ray of hope here is a fourth quote from John 8:32 “and you will know the truth and the truth will make you free”.
KEITH MOE
Albert City
