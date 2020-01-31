LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Here are three quotes that may pertain to the current (?) situation in our nation’s capital.

“There is nothing new under the sun” Ecclesiastes 1: 9

“All the people did what was right in their own eyes” Judges 21:25

“I always voted at my party’s call and I never thought of thinking for myself at all” HMS Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan, 1878.

To offer a ray of hope here is a fourth quote from John 8:32 “and you will know the truth and the truth will make you free”.

KEITH MOE

Albert City