No. 9 Nebraska Wesleyan takes control in second half to beat BVU

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Defensive breakdowns hurt Beavers in 97-80 loss to Prairie Wolves

Buena Vista held a 43-42 halftime lead over No. 9 Nebraska Wesleyan, but the Prairie Wolves used nine second half 3-pointers to help lift them to a 97-80 win over the Beavers on Wednesday night in front of a packed crowd at Siebens Fieldhouse.

