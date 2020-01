Newell-Fonda outscored Emmetsburg 34-19 in the second half, including 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally from a six-point halftime deficit as the Mustangs remained in the Twin Lakes Conference title chase after beating Emmetsburg 59-50 on Tuesday night at Emmetsburg.

