Newell-Fonda gets test from Emmetsburg in key TLC win

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
Newell-Fonda hasn’t been tested all season, so when the Mustangs finally got one they were able to withstand it.
The No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A overcame a slow start and three sluggish quarters by outscoring Emmetsburg 18-5 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win in a key Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Emmetsburg.
