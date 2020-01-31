Newell-Fonda gets test from Emmetsburg in key TLC win

Newell-Fonda hasn’t been tested all season, so when the Mustangs finally got one they were able to withstand it.

The No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A overcame a slow start and three sluggish quarters by outscoring Emmetsburg 18-5 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win in a key Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Emmetsburg.