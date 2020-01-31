Miller awarded recertification in economic development

Kiley Miller, president and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation, has been awarded recertification by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) through April 2021. Miller first achieved the Certified Economic Developer designation in 2015. Recertification required that he fulfill demanding standards for continuing education and service to the profession.

