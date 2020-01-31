Madsen to play football at BVU

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Brady Madsen, a senior at Sioux Central High School, signed a national letter of   intent to continue his academic and football career at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Brady is the son of Brian and Melissa Madsen and will be studying  athletic training starting in the fall of 2020. Also pictured are Sioux Central football coaches Pete Kragel (back left) and Brandon Goodchild (back right).

