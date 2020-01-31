Madsen to play football at BVU

Brady Madsen, a senior at Sioux Central High School, signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and football career at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Brady is the son of Brian and Melissa Madsen and will be studying athletic training starting in the fall of 2020. Also pictured are Sioux Central football coaches Pete Kragel (back left) and Brandon Goodchild (back right).

