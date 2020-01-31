Large group speech head to state

Large group speech head to state

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Congratulations to each of the Storm Lake Large Group Speech students who competed on Saturday and good luck to those that earned a District I rating and are heading to state competition in Le Mars on Feb. 8.  Make plans to watch each of the state performances on Monday, February 3 at the Speakers Showcase at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.  $5 admission.

District I

