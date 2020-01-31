Janice Holmstrom

Janice L. Holmstrom, 80, of Storm Lake died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Janice Lorraine Witzke was born May 21, 1939 in Newell, the daughter of Leighton and Nettie (Fitchett) Witzke. As an infant, she was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Newell where she was later confirmed on July 1, 1956.

Janice attended school in Newell where she graduated from Newell Community High School in 1957.

Janice was united in marriage twice and to these unions her children were born.

Janice took pride in doing cross stitch, cake decorating, crafting and baking. When she did these activities she did them to the best of her abilities, she also loved collecting and going to rummage sales and auctions. Janice did everything to the highest level possible. Later in life, she took up coloring and wanted each one of you to have a picture she colored to treasure and remember her. Janice loved to have her family around her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Lisa (Jeff) Seaman; Crystal Cook; Beth Fales; Heather (Matthew) Schaewe; grandchildren: Garret Seaman, Brian Cook, Nathaniel and Holly Fales, Miranda, Noah, Olivia, and Benjamin Schaewe; great-grandchildren: Callia Fales, Dax Seaman and Kennah Cook; brothers: Richard (Betty) Witzke; Timothy Witzke; Kent (Shayla) Witzke; sisters: Linda (Dwayne) Kay; Kathy Elston; Shari (Wayne) Raveling; sister-in-law, Patricia Engstrom, extended family and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Leighton and Nettie Witzke; and brothers James Leighton Witzke and Ronald Witzke.