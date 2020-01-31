Internship leads to job for Central College student Lexie Patton

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
Lexie Patton, a former student at Central College from Aurelia, completed a summer and fall internship with Grinnell Mutual that led to a full-time position upon graduation. Patton started in December as a personal lines claims adjustor at Grinnell Mutual in Grinnell.
She graduated from Central College in December 2019 with majors in business management and accounting.
