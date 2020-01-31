Intensity shown in SL boys’ win over Spirit Lake to snap 3-game skid

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
By increasing its defensive intensity in the second quarter, Storm Lake was able to take control.
After giving up 19 points in the first quarter, the Tornadoes allowed just five in the second period to build an 11-point lead at halftime before holding off a late rally to beat Lakes Conference rival Spirit Lake 63-59 on Tuesday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.