Else captures title to lead Ridge View in WVC meet

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
Lucas Else captured an individual conference championship and three other wrestlers finished as runners-up to highlight Ridge View’s performance in the Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Monday at Kingsley.
Else claimed the title at 120 pounds. He won his semifinal match by pin in 42 seconds and won in the finals by disqualification.
