Democrat damage
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
The damage to our country done by the bogus impeachment of our president is tragic. This outrageous attempt by the Democrats in the house of representatives is pathetic. I hope it fails miserably.
The only advice Democrats should take is to forget the socialist nonsense and get to work on 2024.
HARLAN GRAU
Newell
