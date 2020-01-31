Democrat damage

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The damage to our country done by the bogus impeachment of our president is tragic. This outrageous attempt by the Democrats in the house of representatives is pathetic. I hope it fails miserably.

The only advice Democrats should take is to forget the socialist nonsense and get to work on 2024.

HARLAN GRAU

Newell

Articles Section: