Big turnout expected for caucuses Monday

Area sites listed; 7 p.m. start

BY TOM CULLEN

Buena Vista County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Eliason has planned for a 50% increase in capacity for this year’s Caucus, though he has no idea what overall turnout on Monday night will be.

Eliason told The Storm Lake Times 535 people turned out at eight caucus locations in 2016. He’s planned for an overall capacity of 802. This year, two satellite sites were added — Better Day Café and Methodist Manor — and the Chautauqua Park Shelter House was added, replacing the high school cafeteria. A third satellite in Albert City was listed initially, but was eliminated because of a lack of anticipated turnout. The last time turnout was that high was 2008, when 954 people turned out.

“I have no idea about what turnout will be,” Eliason said. “The campaigns haven’t told me anything and I haven’t asked them.”

This year’s caucuses will be measured and run differently than in previous cycles. Eliason said he’ll report initial preferences expressed on preference cards, official counts after realignment and delegates awarded to candidates that pass the 15% threshold. Delegate counts will still determine the winner, he said, but initial preferences will still be reported to benefit candidates who didn’t meet the 15% threshold.

Another major tweak to this year’s caucus was the limitation of realignment. If a caucus-goer expresses preference for a candidate that already reaches 15% in a given precinct, he or she must stay in that preference group. Realignment, Eliason said, is limited to those who express preference for candidates who fail to achieve 15%.

“It’s gonna be interesting,” Eliason said. “There are some precincts on the outside of Storm Lake that don’t have high turnout historically. Viability is going to be a question for a lot of candidates in the rural precincts.”

Eliason noted the caucuses aren’t subject to the state’s new voter ID law, which took effect this year and requires photo identification at the ballot box. Eliason says caucus-goers can register on site.

Precinct doors will open at 6 p.m. You must be physically inside the location at 7 p.m. to participate.

The following is a list of caucus locations throughout the county. Republican locations are listed as well.

Buena Vista County Democratic presidential caucuses take place Monday, Feb. 3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and starting time is 7 p.m. sharp.

Participants must be registered Democrats, attend their correct precinct and arrive by 7 p.m. If you are confused about where to caucus, there is a website: iwillvote.com/locate/ ?lang=en&state=IA or call 833-336-8683.

List of area caucus sites:

Storm Lake Precinct 1 goes to Early Childhood Center (East School) cafeteria.

Storm Lake Precinct 2 caucuses in the east part of Chautauqua Shelter House.

Storm Lake Precinct 3 goes to Lake Avenue Lounge.

Storm Lake Precinct 4 goes to the Buena Vista University campus dining room.

Albert City, Fairfield and Coon Township residents caucus at the Albert City-Truesdale School.

Alta-Nokomis and Elk Township residents caucus at Alta Grade School cafeteria.

Lakeside, Hayes and Maple Valley Townships residents caucus in the west side of Chautauqua Park Shelter House.

Newell and Newell Providence Township residents go to the Newell school commons.

Linn Grove, Marathon, Rembrandt and Sioux Rapids residents caucus at the Sioux Central school commons

Truesdale, Washington and Grant Townships caucus at the Buena Vista County Courthouse basement meeting room.

Satellite caucuses will be held at Methodist Manor, Pleasant View Home and Better Day Café in Storm Lake.

The Methodist Manor caucus is for residents and staff only.

The Better Day Cafe event will be conducted partially in Spanish and it is open to the public from throughout the county.

For our Early, Schaller and Aurelia subscribers:

Early Democrats caucus at the Early Municipal Building, Republicans go to Wall Lake Community Center.

Schaller Democrats go to Early Municipal Building and Republicans go to Wall Lake Community Center.

Aurelia Democrats go to Aurelia Middle School Cafeteria and Republicans go to Aurelia Community Center.

ALL BUENA VISTA COUTY REPUBLICANS will caucus in Alta.

Storm Lake Republicans caucus at the Alta Community Center as well as Lakeside, Hayes and Maple Valley Township residents.

Those from Alta and Nokomis and Elk Townships; Newell, Newell and Newell Providence Townships go to Trinity Lutheran Church. Also at Trinity Lutheran Church are Truesdale, Washington and Grant Township residents.

At First Presbyterian Church in Alta caucuses will be held for Sioux Rapids and Lee Township, Linn Grove and Barnes Township, Rembrandt and Lincoln and Scott Townships; Marathon and Poland Township residents.