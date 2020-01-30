Look for the light

UPDATE: Good news! Joe is okay. We had not heard from Art and Dolores Cullen's son for a few weeks and were concerned that something happened. He called Wednesday afternoon to let us know that he is fine and safe down in New Orleans. Thanks a lot everyone! Our prayers have been answered.

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

“Put a candle in the window,” the old Creedence tune by John Fogerty goes.

We haven’t heard from son Joe in a couple weeks, at least. A stream of steady correspondence about the Irish poets and musicians to Dolores stopped. He would send missives from a computer at the public library. The mailbox just quit.

Nobody knows. Storm Laker Gordon Linge and his wife Jill now living in New Orleans dropped down to the street corner in the rain Sunday. Joe wasn’t there. They asked in the corner café. They showed a picture. No luck.

Joe has been playing the fiddle for spare change for a few years, bouncing from the Twin Cities to Seattle to Nashville to Austin to Memphis and, finally, to the heartbeat of American music in the Big Easy, which is no such thing.

He has been homeless and rolled for what was in his violin case. He fell in and out with strange-sounding characters. A lamb among wolves.

The lyric has been in my ear for a week, before Dolores called the New Orleans Police on Friday. She thinks something is wrong. She writes about the anguish of others who have lost someone but not about her own, a distinct feeling. The police receptionist said they would try to do a welfare check. The New Orleans Times Picayune reported Sunday of several murders and shootings, some involving officers. We can’t expect that a welfare check on a wandering fiddler would be their priority. Yet, we wait for word.

“Though I’m gone, gone,

“You don’t have to worry

“Long as I can see the light.”

The light is on at 125 Irving Street.

Pack that bag and catch that bus, if you can, and come on home if you read this.

We need your light about now, of Dear Old Donegal and a young boy fronting a band with a dog and his mother. Of a savant who could recite Yeats or memorize a reel on sight. Of a man who came to understand how to express love. It’s foggy back home in February where we can hear the geese but can’t see them flying past. The sun wants to break through.

He may be off to points unknown. If so, it was preceded by a pattern that culminated in no phone, no address, no known certain friends to contact, and no ID. He was shedding the assemblage of life in the here and now. Joe cast himself to the mercy of strangers while taking on a street-wise cynicism of tortured logic born of experience.

He is 31. He is about 6’1“and slight of build, with bushy curly dark hair and a smile that melts my heart when he looks me in the eye. He is goofy enough to have taken on the stage name of Dingus McGhee. The light of his laughter in memory is some tonic.

We can only put the light out and pray to our friends who guide him to take Joe under their wing.

The song says that he has to keep on moving.

Maybe that’s it.

“Though I’m goin’, goin’

“I’ll be coming home soon.

“Long as I can see the light.”

We’ll see you then, Joe. The light is on.