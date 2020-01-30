Arlin Hinkeldey

Arlin H. Hinkeldey, 85, of Cherokee, and formerly of Alta, died Jan. 29, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.