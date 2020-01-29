Who to caucus for

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

No, this isn’t an endorsement of a particular candidate. Instead it’s my list of things to think about when choosing one.

Who you “like” the best isn’t a good reason, but a good candidate has to build smoothly functioning teams and ability to inspire loyalty is a plus. The best candidates are scrupulously honest, but willing to be silent when needed. They are very smart but know their limitations. They are very knowledgeable but curious and willing to learn from experts. They have solid judgement and are good problem solvers, but an honest mistake 20 years ago is not disqualifying.

They have a core set of solid values but aren’t bound by an inflexible ideology. They need to be willing to fight unreasonable opposition but to civilly debate — and compromise with — reasonable opposition. They have relevant experience, either running a large organization or knowing how Washington works from the inside.

Different kinds of life experience are valuable since empathy with many kinds of citizens matters. Age is irrelevant, but the person must be able to do a grueling job for four years. The best candidates need to handle complex issues, be willing to consider innovative solutions and realize that all have gray areas. They have shown the ability to craft detailed plans that make sense, will improve the country, and minimize unintended consequences, but realize that none of the plans will pass Congress unchanged.

They share most of your positions on issues, but you won’t agree with everything in those plans. Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch used to say “If you agree with me on nine of 12 issues vote for me. If you agree on all 12 see a psychiatrist.”

Caucus goers are choosing a candidate, not a president. Ability to persuade and inspire the electorate is important since a good candidate who wins is far better than a great candidate who loses. Also, a good leader takes the country where it needs to go, not necessarily where it wants to go.

Politics has been called a blood sport. At the end of the day “winning” is having good government. Caucus for the candidate you think has the best chance of winning in the largest sense.

JIM ELIASON

Storm Lake