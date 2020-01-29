Vaping, budgets and abortion amendment

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

This week was the deadline week for filing bill requests for drafting. I have a total of four bills requested at this time.

1. A bill that requires deer stands on public lands be registered and have identification from the DNR. Hopefully this will prevent other uninvited hunters from using your stand. There are penalties and fees included. This was requested by a constituent in Sac County who repeatedly had confrontations with other hunters using his deer stand.

2. A bill to aid the public when unwanted charges are put on your credit card bill. This often occurs with the elderly when ordering free trials over the internet that often require your card number when accepting the free trial.

3. A bill that requires the DHS to make a policy for due process for families who have had parental rights terminated or children removed and placed with other family members i.e. grandparents or aunts or uncles. Due process would mean the ability to request a hearing with a judge.

4. A bill that would remove Children’s Protective Services from the umbrella of the Dept. of Human Services and make it a completely separate department. This bill came from a group called Families United Action Network. It is a companion to a house bill named the Iowa Child Safety and Family Preservation Act.

I had three subcommittees this week, (this is the first step in making a new law). The first bill would add vaping to the Iowa Smoke Free Air Act. The second was a pharmacy bill that added various derivatives of opioids to the scheduled drugs listed under the Board of Pharmacy. The final sub on Thursday was about a policy to restore terminated parental rights when requested by the child.

In the Legislature

The second week of the legislative session was a short one due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. However, that day off did not mean the week was any less busy. Subcommittees have already started on a number of topics and we’re starting to hear from groups and departments on proposed budgets for the next year.

There are several bills moving through subcommittees as a result of issues raised by our constituents during the last several months. There were two different bills this week that dealt with smoking and vaping. One bill, SSB 3016 conforms to federal changes of the minimum age to purchase and possess or use tobacco to 21, while SSB 3052 treats vaping the same way as other types of tobacco, like cigarettes. This law would prohibit vaping in a majority of public areas.

Other bill topics included creating a special license for people ages 14-18, allowing minors who live or work on a farm in Iowa to operate a motor vehicle to help with farm work. Another bill would allow a permit to carry weapons for specially trained EMTs who may be working in a dangerous situation with an active threat.

Discussions continue on education funding and ensuring a bill is passed in a timely manner to give school boards and school administrators the time they need to plan their budgets for the next school year. Each year when the legislature debates the education budget you may hear we are cutting funding. The reality is we are deciding how much to increase the budget each year, in addition to the increase from the previous year. We are dedicated to passing reliable and sustainable school funding for schools and directing more of that funding for use in the classroom. Inequities in transportation costs and per-pupil funding continues to also be a priority for us, so we can ensure that the resources available to school districts are equitable across the state.

Working to protect life

A joint resolution that would make the subject of abortion neutral in the Iowa Constitution is one of the first bills moving through the legislative process. This change to Iowa’s Constitution does not prevent abortions. And, the U.S. Supreme Court precedent still prohibits states from banning all abortions under the U.S. Constitution. What this amendment does do, is add new language to the Iowa Constitution stating it does not secure or protect a right to an abortion or require public funding for an abortion.

In a ruling on a 72-hour waiting period, the Iowa Supreme Court created a Constitutional right to an abortion. If the Constitution is going to be amended, it should happen through the process established by Iowa’s founders and not by judicial fiat.

The process to amend the Iowa Constitution is for the legislature to pass the exact same proposed Constitutional language in two consecutive General Assemblies. Following those votes, the citizens of Iowa would then decide to support or oppose the amendment.

Governor Reynolds urged us to take action on this amendment during her Condition of the State address. Senate Republicans have passed some of the most significant pro-life legislation in our three years in the majority. Since 2017, we have passed the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ recognizing life at the sound of a heartbeat, and also bills on a 20-week abortion ban, a 72-hour waiting period, and removing state money from any clinic in Iowa that provides abortions. Protecting life will always be a priority for us in the Senate.

I serve as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees.