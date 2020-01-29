Thanks, Tyson

Friends of the Storm Lake Library received a grant of $1,000 from Tyson Foods Turkey Operations to help further refurnishing projects within the library. Funds were conveyed on Jan. 23 by Tim Steffan, Tyson HR manager, poultry division, Turkey Operations. Accepting the grant were Elizabeth Huff, library director, left, and Wendy Ewalt, Friends of the Library organization.

