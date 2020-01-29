Support the governor’s amendment to vote

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Governor Reynolds is urging passage of an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to allow returning citizens with felony convictions who have completed their sentence be made eligible to vote. The amendment, HJR 14 has passed the House of Representatives and is currently stymied in the Iowa Senate Judiciary committee.

Some of the hesitancy in moving the amendment forward is because some want offenders to be required to pay all their fees, fines and court debt before being permitted to vote.

Passing this amendment will not exonerate the offender from paying any fees, fines, court debt or child support.

Fees are charged offenders for parole supervision, residential services, sometimes called half way houses and costs associated with court hearings. Offenders have expenses in prison they must pay. A 2017 source lists offender pay for work in prison as 27 cents to 87 cents an hour depending on the job. Offenders often finish their sentence with a huge amount of debt and many face low paying employment upon release.

Still, offenders must pay their debts regardless of their ability to vote and for many it could take years. Granting eligibility to vote should not be delayed based on ability to pay fees and fines. It is not fair that rich offenders would get to vote and the poor would not.

Governor Reynold’s Criminal Justice Reform Focus Group is advocating the passage of the amendment as has Iowa’s Public Safety Board now known as IA Criminal and Juvenile Justice Council. They have recommended to the legislature for two years to take action on voting for offenders who have completed their sentence.

Urge your Senator to support the Governor’s amendment and give Iowan’s a second chance by allowing them to vote without expecting fees and fines to be paid prior to granting eligibility to vote.

JO ANN FINKENBINDER

Cedar Falls