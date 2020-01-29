SM celebrates homecoming by beating Manson

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s outscored Manson Northwest Webster 15-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 41-30 win on homecoming last Friday night at St. Mary’s.
The Panthers jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and led 22-10 at halftime. Manson cut the deficit to 26-21 by the end of the third quarter.
