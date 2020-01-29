SL wrestlers win pair of duals to clinch second in Lakes

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Storm Lake clinched second place in the Lakes Conference after the Tornadoes picked up a pair of dual wins last Thursday at Hull.
Storm Lake (11-6) beat Western Christian 75-6. Kole Wiegert won his match by pin in 32 seconds at 182 pounds. Deshawn Amida was a winner by decision 6-3 at 285. Edwin Vasquez won by pin in 1:07 at 126 and Tate Mattson stuck his opponent in 1:01 at 145 pounds.
