SL wrestlers win pair of duals to clinch second in Lakes

Storm Lake clinched second place in the Lakes Conference after the Tornadoes picked up a pair of dual wins last Thursday at Hull.

Storm Lake (11-6) beat Western Christian 75-6. Kole Wiegert won his match by pin in 32 seconds at 182 pounds. Deshawn Amida was a winner by decision 6-3 at 285. Edwin Vasquez won by pin in 1:07 at 126 and Tate Mattson stuck his opponent in 1:01 at 145 pounds.