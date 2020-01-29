SL girls drop Lakes game to rival Cherokee

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
The second quarter hurt Storm Lake as Cherokee outscored the Tornadoes 35-6 and the Braves went on to win 86-50 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday night at Cherokee.
The Braves held a 22-14 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 57-20 by halftime. It was 74-37 Braves heading into the fourth period of play.
