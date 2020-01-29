Sioux Central uses fast start to beat Harris-Lake Park

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Sioux Central used a 20-5 spurt in the first quarter to take control and the Rebels made 12 3-pointers as they cruised to an 85-21 win over Harris-Lake Park in a nonconference game last Thursday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels extended their lead to 52-10 by halftime. It was 74-18 after three quarters.
