Sioux Central seeks new leader

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Sioux Central School Supt. Scott Williamson has resigned so he can assume superintendent duties at Eddysville-Blakesburg Fremont, the last school district at which he was superintendent.
The Sioux Central School Board accepted his resignation effective June 30, according to Board Secretary Kelsey Miller. It will mark eight years he’s been at the helm.
