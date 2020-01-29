Sioux Central falls short to South Central Calhoun

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
South Central Calhoun used an 18-8 spurt in the second quarter to take control of the game as the Titans went on to defeat Sioux Central 57-50 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.
Sioux Central held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but South Central Calhoun would take a 28-21 lead at halftime. It was 38-34 Titans heading into the fourth period.
