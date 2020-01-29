Ridge View gives WVC leader Woodbury Central close game

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Kenzee Wunschel finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Woodbury Central defeated Ridge View 49-42 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday.
Woodbury Central jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-19 at halftime and 41-36 heading into the fourth period.
