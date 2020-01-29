RAGBRAI will roll again through The City Beautiful

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Storm Lake has been chosen as an overnight town on The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. The 48th annual ride runs July 19-25 starting in Le Mars and ending in Clinton. The total distance is 420.3 miles.
Sunday night they’ll stay in Storm Lake, Monday Fort Dodge, Tuesday Iowa Falls, Wednesday Waterloo, Thursday Anamosa and Friday Maquoketa.
