Party loyalty over oath and the Constitution

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The impeachment of President Donald Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives for abusing the office of president and obstructing Congress has unavoidably deepened the political divide in the country.

It seems that many people, including members of Congress, are taking sides based not on proven facts and a further search for the facts, but on their allegiance to President Trump and/or the Republican Party.

As of this writing it isn’t known if the trial underway in the Senate will be a real trial, including all of the relevant documents and witnesses, or a sham. As senators listen to the evidence and consider their responsibilities they could look back to 1868 and the impeachment and trial of President Andrew Johnson.

An Iowan, Senator James W. Grimes, played a pivotal and courageous role in that drama.

Johnson was a pro-Union Democrat during the Civil War. He succeeded Abraham Lincoln as president and angered Republicans (the anti-slavery party that advocated granting blacks full citizenship after the war). Republicans reacted to Johnson’s anti-black reconstruction policies by passing the Tenure of Office Act over Johnson’s objection.

Johnson was accused of violating the law, which was later ruled unconstitutional. It became the main article of impeachment.

Johnson was extremely unpopular, especially in northern states. Still, would the Senate convict the president on the basis of a law of questionable validity?

When the final vote was taken Johnson was spared conviction by one vote. All but seven Republican senators voted for conviction, as recounted in President John F. Kennedy’s book, “Profiles in Courage.” It fell upon Senator Edmund G. Ross of Kansas, a Republican, to cast the deciding vote for acquittal. He was joined by six other Republicans who broke with their party, including Grimes.

Grimes, ravaged emotionally and physically during the contentious trial, suffered a stroke. For the final vote he had to be carried by four men to his Senate seat. By Kennedy’s account, he struggled to his feet to declare “not guilty.”

For that vote Grimes, who was a staunch political opponent of Johnson and his policies, was burned in effigy. Back in Iowa the once-popular former governor was subjected to unrelenting criticism.

Grimes never recovered from the stroke. Kennedy recounts that before he died Grimes explained to a friend why he voted as he did. In so doing, Grimes seems to have sent a message to future senators that loyalty to a political party or a particular president must never overrule loyalty to their oath of office and the Constitution:

“I shall ever thank God that in the troubled hour of trial, when many privately confessed that they had sacrificed their judgment and their conscience at the behests of party news papers and party hate, I had the courage to be true to my oath and my conscience...Perhaps I did wrong not to commit perjury by order of a party; but I cannot see it that way...I became a judge acting on my own responsibility and accountable only to my own conscience and my Maker; and no power could force me to decide on such a case contrary to my convictions, whether that party was composed of my friends or my enemies.”

The senators from Iowa, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as all of their Senate colleagues would do well to remember the example of the brave and principled 19th century Iowan James W. Grimes.

CHUCK SIGNS

Denison