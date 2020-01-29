Newell-Fonda ranking

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This from an avid St. Mary’s fan (and occasional N-F antagonist): For a good laugh, take a look at the latest rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which place N-F second behind Montezuma. I’m not sure what’s going on there, but I place much more stock in the computer index published by BC Moore. As of Jan. 23, that index gives N-F a 132.05 score, with Montezuma at 101.61. Simply subtract the numbers to determine the predicted margin of victory at a neutral site. Thus, N-F would beat Montezuma by 31 points.

Going further, BC Moore provides indexes by class as well as by combining all classes. I do not remember a time when a Class 1A team was atop this index. Presently, N-F is #1 in all classes. The second place team is not too shabby — West Des Moines Dowling — but they would be predicted to lose by four points.

Back to Montezuma, I do not mean to degrade them. They are unbeaten. But they’ve played three 2A teams, all of which are probably lower-level for that class. In case there is a question about the BC Moore index, just take a look at who N-F has beaten: Western Christian (1st in 2A), Spirit Lake (17th in 3A), Spencer (29th in 4A), and Estherville-LC (15th in 3A).

We can reserve judgment on how this N-F ranks historically — that might be something the sports editor should consider once this season is over.

JOHN MURRAY

Storm Lake