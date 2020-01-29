Newell-Fonda honors Kies

Former Newell-Fonda prep standout Susan Kies was honored last Friday night at the Newell-Fonda basketball games for being inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Hall of Fame. Presenting Kies with the award is Newell-Fonda girls basketball coach Dick Jungers, who was also Kies’ softball coach while she attended Newell-Fonda. A five-year starter, Kies was Newell-Fonda’s shortstop in four state tournaments. Her team won the state title in 2008 and placed second in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

