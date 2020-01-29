New China agreement doubtfully attainable

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Munchausen Syndrome by proxy is a medical term used to describe a situation that may be applied to individuals that seek attention, by knowingly causing life threatening symptoms. This may be to their child or to a patient. Sometimes an arsonist sets a fire and then returns to help extinguish the blaze. All done to seek recognition, praise, and glory for saving the life of the victim, or rescuing persons from the fire. This condition is defined as a mental illness.

It would appear President Trump has demonstrated a parallel deviation of this diagnosis on the farmers.

In 2012 China spent $25.9 million dollars for U.S. agriculture products, primarily pork and soy beans. The soybean market was at $10.68 per bushel when Trump was elected. Then in April 2018 Trump laid the tariff on the Chinese Government. In July 2018 the markets fell to $8.14 per bushel. The agricultural dollars spent by China in 2018 dropped to only nine million.

Now with great fanfare and glory-seeking with Governor Reynolds and former Governor, now U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, a new agreement has been reached with China. Agriculture revenue for the nation is estimated under the new agreement to be 12.5 million in 2020 and a whopping $39 million in 2021. China says it will double the purchase amount of what they have purchased in the past. Even agricultural economists from Iowa State, question if that purchase amount is really attainable.

Argentina and Brazil have stepped forward to fill the market demand for soybeans to China. This minimalizes the U.S. market that was established and built over the past 15 years by individual farmers going to China under the auspices of the Iowa Soy Bean Association.

Out of financial necessity farmers are cashing their bail out “Trump checks”, as the income is needed. Farmers would prefer markets, rather than bailout money.

Is this adult Munchausen Syndrome against the farmers by Trump? Only time will tell us for certain, but with our President’s previous penchant for prevarication, I am fearful of this mental health diagnosis.

MARY WEAVER

Rippey