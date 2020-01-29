N-F makes school record 17 threes in 100-30 win

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 39-7 lead after the first quarter and made a school record 17 3-pointers as it handed Southeast Valley a 100-30 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.
The Mustangs extended their lead to 65-13 by halftime. It was 82-24 heading into the fourth period.
