Michael Solem

Michael “Mike” A. Solem took his final lap on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 56. Doctors at Nebraska Medical Center couldn’t fix his failed heart, but Mike displayed grace in both the fight and the surrender.

Celebration of Life Gathering was held on Monday, Jan. 27 at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the American Heart Association: 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.

Mike was born to Don and Eleanor Johnson on Sept. 11, 1963 in Moorhead, Minn. After Don’s passing, Eleanor married Glen Solem who raised Mike as his own. He grew up in East Grand Forks, where his records in shot/discus at East Grand Forks Senior High held for many years and football seasons were spent at the bottom of the pile. He sharpened his construction skills at Area Vocational Technical Institute. Later, a stint on a snowmobile series pit crew sparked his passion for checkered flags.

Mike met Gail Gust in 1991 at next-door class reunions. Mike’s opening line was “Here I am, you lucky lady” and the love story began. They were married and spent their honeymoon relocating to Storm Lake to raise their family in 1992. Their travels together ranged from Menards to Jamaica and countless racetracks in between.

Mike was an amazing father to Michael, Ashley and Alyssa. His parenting philosophy was captured in the phrase “quit horse-dicking around.” The kids would argue he was usually the instigator of said horseplay. His family will miss his short fuse, quick wit and unconditional love.

Mike never found an overhead door he couldn’t open. He founded MS Door in 1999 and grew the business to serve commercial and residential customers in Buena Vista County and beyond. You might not get a bill, but you could always get your car out. He filled in the long workdays with pest control, snow removal and meaningful banter at every stop.

Favorite pastimes included racing, hockey, Storm Lake Whitecaps and yelling at sporting officials. Mike tallied only one ejection, fittingly at the last game he attended. He especially enjoyed being part of the track family at Buena Vista Raceway. He was the master of anonymous behind-the-scenes tasks. Not one to relax, he was always the friend with a truck and a toolbox. As “Papa,” he relished providing the grandkids forbidden snacks and a wide latitude to explore.

Mike’s race ended too soon, but he spent his life in victory lane.

His father Don Johnson and brother Keith Solem predeceased him.

Survivors include wife Gail; children: Michael (Katie) Solem, Ashley (Ryan) Charette and Alyssa Solem; grandchildren: Bryan, Natasha and Allison Solem; Dennis and Abigail Charette; his parents Eleanor and Glen Solem; sister Shawn Solem; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.