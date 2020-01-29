Klobuchar offers the best path forward for the US

BY ANDREW GREEN, KEITH JONES AND JOSHUA DOLEZAL

What do three supporters of 2016 Presidential candidates Republican Governor Jeb Bush, Democratic Governor Martin O’Malley and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders have in common? Today, we believe Senator Amy Klobuchar should be the next President of the United States.

During the 2016 caucuses, the three of us served as precinct captains or volunteers for three different candidates that cross the ideological divide: Governor Bush, Governor O’Malley and Senator Sanders. Although we differ on particular policy positions, we agree that our common goals for the country outweigh our differences. We believe that Senator Klobuchar is in the best position to bring people with different perspectives together to advance our common goals. Senator Klobuchar offers the proven ability to work across party lines in Congress, the stability needed in an effective president, and a pragmatic approach that provides practical solutions to the challenges we face.

Senator Klobuchar is the most accomplished legislator in the 2020 Democratic field. She ranks first out of all 100 Senators in the current Congress with bills signed into law. Her bills include support for addiction treatment, victims of human trafficking, and veterans, causes on which all Americans can agree. Her Innovate America Act (2016) also secured funding to double the number of STEM schools in the United States. A portion of her Agricultural Data Act, cosponsored with Senator John Thune (R-SD), was included in the 2018 Farm Bill and provided farmers with more tools to assess effectiveness of conservation practices. We want a President who can pass what she proposes with both Republican and Democratic votes. Senator Klobuchar has proven she can.

These legislative achievements underscore her credentials as someone who approaches issues in a balanced manner. She simultaneously advocates for human rights, justice, and a sensible plan regarding gun violence that considers and protects the rights of responsible gun owners. Senator Klobuchar understands and leads based on knowing the differences people have on important issues but also delivers by seeing the common ground on which we stand.

Finally, Senator Klobuchar has both the temperament and experience needed during this chaotic period in our history. As George Will has written, she has the stamina and cheerfulness required to “lead a fatigued nation in a long exhale.” We trust Senator Klobuchar not only to avoid reckless foreign policy decisions, but to begin rebuilding trust around the world. We need her maturity and sound judgment in the Oval Office.

Senator Klobuchar’s pragmatism allows the country to move forward while considering different perspectives. This makes her attractive to people like us: Democrats on the left, Democrats who are pragmatic idealists, and moderate Republicans. Yet, as she has shown in the Senate, she has the experience of successfully working with traditional Republicans such as Senator Charles Grassley. Ultimately, Senator Klobuchar’s unique capacity to bring people together offers the best path toward unifying and healing the country.

Andrew Green, Keith Jones and Joshua Dolezal all reside in Pella.