Housing, childcare issues at forefront 

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

With the opening week speeches and organizational meetings behind us, the House is fully engaged in the 2020 Legislative session. Caucuses and committee meetings are the order of each day, as we begin to assemble the agenda for this session. The primary focus of the House this year will revolve around Iowa’s workforce.

As we all know, a booming economy and record low unemployment are challenging our employers statewide. Businesses and manufacturers are struggling to fill open positions and find qualified workers for expansion. As we see it, the problem has three primary challenges; a workforce with training needed, housing for those workers and affordable childcare.

Of the three issues I mentioned, housing is the most problematic, especially in our rural communities. The inventory of homes that are affordable for someone purchasing their first home, homes in the $100k to $150k range, is limited. It is extremely difficult to expand this inventory because quality homes in this price range are difficult to build profitably according to our builders and developers. It is challenging for our rural communities to qualify and take part in current housing incentive programs offered by the state. There is a dozen incentive programs at the state level that are being monopolized by our metropolitan areas simply because there are financial requirements our small communities cannot meet. There is a group of Representatives working to revamp and consolidate these programs to make our rural communities competitive for state housing incentives.

The third leg of the workforce issue is the lack of available childcare and the high cost of childcare, when available. Employers tell us there are potential employees out there who either can’t find childcare or can’t afford the childcare that is available. We have another team of Representatives exploring possible solutions. Which portions of the regulatory environment are the biggest drivers of the costs, and can regulations be changed without compromising the safety and integrity of childcare? Are there public buildings that can be economically repurposed for child care? Are public-private partnerships with major community employers a possible solution to the availability and cost of childcare? These questions and a multitude of others need to be answered if we are to bring these potential employees into the workforce.

Over the last several sessions the Legislature has steadily increased the investment in our community colleges, and we will continue to do so as we address this issue. Our community colleges are the institutions best suited to teach the technical skills needed in a modern manufacturing environment. They also have the flexibility to adapt to a changing labor marketplace on a local or regional basis. We see our community colleges as the lynch pin to having a work force that is ready for our 21st century jobs.

Our next legislative forum will be on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at King’s Pointe in Storm Lake.