Governor checks SL schools computer science

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds appeared at Storm Lake Elementary School to see the progress the school’s made in rolling out its computer science curriculum.
Last spring, the school learned it was one of 12 pilot schools to receive funding from a public-private partnership that sought to introduce computer science to students at a young age.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.