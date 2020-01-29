East Sac pulls away in last 4 minutes to beat Alta-Aurelia in Twin Lakes game

East Sac County outscored Alta-Aurelia 16-9 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders pulled away from a tie game and wen on to win 45-38 last Friday.

East Sac County jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-18 at halftime, but the Warriors used an 11-1 spurt in the third quarter to tie the game at 29-29 going into the fourth.