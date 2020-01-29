East Sac County pulls away to knock off Alta-Aurelia in Twin Lakes game

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
East Sac County outscored Alta-Aurelia 42-30 after the first quarter as the Raiders went on to post a 63-46 win over the Warriors in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.
East Sac County led 21-16 after the first quarter. It was 34-28 at halftime and 47-36 entering the fourth period.
