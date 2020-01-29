Douglas Pomrenke
Douglas Pomrenke, 55, of Newell, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- Wall St. edges higher on Apple, Boeing strength; Fed in focus
- U.S., Japan pull nationals from China, big virus economic hit forecast
- Russian Railways expects coronavirus outbreak to impact freight traffic to Europe
- Special Report: 'Scam PAC' fundraisers reap millions in the name of 'heart-tugging' causes
- Morgan Stanley warns coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth