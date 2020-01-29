Douglas Pomrenke, 55, of Newell, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.