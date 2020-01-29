Dan Huseman to retire from Legislature

Rep. Dan Huseman (R-Aurelia) announced that he will not seek reelection in 2020 and will retire from the Iowa House at the conclusion of his term. He represents House District 3, which is comprised of Cherokee and O’Brien counties as well as portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties. He was first elected in 1994 and is the longest-serving member of the House Republican caucus.

