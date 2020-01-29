Cherokee proves to be too much for Alta-Aurelia

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Anthony Krier scored a career-high 28 points, including a school record seven 3-point baskets, but it wasn’t enough as Cherokee defeated Alta-Aurelia 88-60 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Cherokee.
The Braves jumped out to a 27-22 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 47-36 by halftime. It was 65-49 entering the fourth period.
