Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole visited Storm Lake Middle School on Jan. 15 to present on the “Be A Better Human” project. He shared simple ways that the students could help others and better our community.
Chief Cole closed the presentation by encouraging everyone to be 1% better every day.
