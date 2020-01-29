Arm wrestler to compete in Chicago

Good luck to Storm Laker Justin Curry, who has been sponsored by Anytime Fitness to participate in the “Todd Hutchins wants to Pull!” arm wrestling event in Chicago this weekend. Justin is a 2019 South Dakota State Champion and 2019 Nebraska runner-up in amateur competition and hopes to go pro this year. He arm wrestles, with both left and right arms, and competes in the 171-165 class. The matches take place, not with machines, but literally hand to hand. Justin works out at Anytime Fitness six days a week.

