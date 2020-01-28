Gertrude Bartak
Funeral services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, Neb. will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Donna Fonner will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake.
