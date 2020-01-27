Janice Holmstrom
Janice L. Holmstrom, 80, of Storm Lake died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
