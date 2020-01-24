Who to blame for ethanol decline

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

About twice a week another article appears in the Register about ethanol. Usually there are quotes from Senators Grassley and Ernst blaming the proliferation of RFS noncompliance waivers for big oil on EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Andrew Wheeler is not a rogue administrator. He is doing exactly what Donald Trump orders him to. Trump has sold out to the oil industry and Wheeler is taking one for the team.

What is truly pathetic is that our Republican senators along with our governor are more afraid of being the targets of a midnight tweet from Trump than they are willing to stand up for their constituents. Maybe it’s time to vote them out and elect someone who has the courage to lay the blame for ethanol’s decline right where it belongs, on Donald Trump.

WILLIS HAMILTON

Storm Lake