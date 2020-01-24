LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hello America… we have digested all the facts and fiction in this political courtroom of Congress. Now comes the verdict. Both sides of the aisle have to live with it. We do too.

“Isn’t it odd that princess and kings and clowns that caper in sawdust rings and common folk like you and me are builders for eternity – Each to build ‘ere TIME has flown – Stumbling block or stepping stone.” – Author unknown

“Nuff said.”

DALE SORENSON

Storm Lake