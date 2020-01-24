Unanswered questions

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

We thank the Governor’s Office for attempting to answer our basic question about increasing the sales tax from 6% to 7%: Will it result in a net overall increase for natural resource restoration and protection? A spokesman said yes, that overall funding for the environment will increase by 31%. We have not seen the budget detail confirming that. We have looked. We read the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency analysis of the governor’s budget and found that the sales tax will replace existing environmental funding. We could not find that overall funding would be increased at all. It was hundreds of pages. We might have missed it.

We have asked the Governor’s Office, Republican legislators, the Iowa Senate Democratic caucus and the Iowa Environmental Council staff if anyone can cite the number. Nobody can. So we wait.

We do know that five-eighths of the increased sales tax will be used for an income tax reduction and to reduce property taxes related to mental health. We’re not at all certain about the other three-eighths, which voters required go to a natural resource trust fund when they amended the Iowa Constitution 10 years ago. The legislature never funded the account. Now Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes to do so, and use it to replace general-fund revenues that otherwise come mainly from income taxes.

Republicans like the income- and property-tax reduction part. They have been driving a shift toward sales taxes for decades, the burden of which falls disproportionately on people of limited means. Republicans are uncomfortable with increasing spending on anything, especially environmental programs. That’s where the rub lies: lower taxes and cut spending. Democrats can sit on the sidelines and watch.

The governor claims that overall natural resource funding will increase. By the time the GOP-controlled legislature gets done with it, the only increase in funding will be for water-quality projects that prop up the agrichemical complex. More bioswales, no more funding for trails.

That’s our problem. Since the sales tax is borne by the working class, they should get something in return. More public lands for hunting, better fishing, more outdoor recreation opportunities without having to pay a fee. As it stands, everything is getting worse. The Department of Natural Resources has slowly dissolved its partnership with Storm Lake on lake restoration and watershed enhancement. The Storm Lake office was closed. It will not reopen if the sales tax increases. The Storm Lake City Council has asked IDNR if it could help fix the failing slips at the state-owned marina. IDNR didn’t even respond with a Dear John letter. As a result, the marina operator is likely to bail just as it was starting to show some life after decades of false starts. We asked for boat-cleaning facilities to avoid invasive species — the state told us it was too expensive, and now we have zebra mussels everywhere. We have pointed out how glacial lakes in Northwest Iowa are disappearing to sedimentation, and the state has responded by allowing them to degrade into mere duck marshes. We have mourned the loss of funding for the Aldo Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. We see nothing in the Republican budget to restore funding for research that can make farmers money, save soil and water resources, and even restore rural communities.

But maybe there is a plan buried in that budget somewhere.

We simply haven’t found it.

When the details become more clear about how funding for overall conservation actually will increase by 31%, we will delight in publishing it. Decisions will be made late in the session that make statements today all about wishes and hopes, so long frustrated by the desire just to cut taxes. Let Storm Lake fend for itself.